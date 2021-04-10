The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $21,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000.

MIDD stock opened at $162.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.58. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $172.95.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Middleby from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

