The North West (TSE:NWC) PT Raised to C$40.00

The North West (TSE:NWC) had its target price lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of The North West to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The North West from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on The North West from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th.

NWC stock opened at C$36.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83. The North West has a 1 year low of C$22.40 and a 1 year high of C$37.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.85.

About The North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

