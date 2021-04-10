The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

