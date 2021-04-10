Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Stock Position Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,792,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,278,000 after purchasing an additional 190,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Shares of THR stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $644.02 million, a PE ratio of -1,938.06 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Thermon Group had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

THR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $73,359.72. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.