Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $358,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $68.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average is $55.60.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.