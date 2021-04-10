Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $805,000 Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

