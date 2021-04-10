Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,278 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 56.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,508 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $187.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $341.07 billion, a PE ratio of -118.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.86. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

