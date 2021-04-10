THORChain Market Capitalization Hits $2.68 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $2.68 billion and approximately $116.11 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $11.56 or 0.00019148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THORChain Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,525,761 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

