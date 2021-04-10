Totally (LON:TLY) Given Under review Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their under review rating on shares of Totally (LON:TLY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of TLY opened at GBX 30.75 ($0.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.02 million and a PE ratio of -152.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41. Totally has a 52-week low of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 35 ($0.46).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Totally’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.50%.

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) Rogers bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £7,250 ($9,472.17).

Totally Company Profile

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

