Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $177.69 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.08.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

