Traders Buy High Volume of IZEA Worldwide Call Options (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 15,250 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 840% compared to the typical volume of 1,622 call options.

IZEA stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $302.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 2.93. IZEA Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 64.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IZEA. Zacks Investment Research cut IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IZEA. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

