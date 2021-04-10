Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 12,193 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,016 call options.

Shares of FBIO opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $516.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBIO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Dawson James lifted their price target on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fortress Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $92,620. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.