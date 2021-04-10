Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Plans $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $169.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.59 and a 200-day moving average of $145.78. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $73.73 and a 52 week high of $169.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

