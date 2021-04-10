TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey Sells 3,360 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey sold 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $123,883.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John F. Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, John F. Carey sold 3,200 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $31.76 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $869.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 11.31.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 257,082 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,506,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 672,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 21,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 27,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 44,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

