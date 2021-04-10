Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target Raised to C$0.30

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Trevali Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.23.

TV stock opened at C$0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19. Trevali Mining has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$212.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

