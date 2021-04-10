Tribe Trading Up 9.5% Over Last Day (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Tribe has a market capitalization of $371.99 million and $18.27 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002469 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00053660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00082520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.84 or 0.00608063 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00038343 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Tribe Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

