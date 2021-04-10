Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$2.70 at Raymond James

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.70 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.15 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.90.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$2.05 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$0.46 and a 12-month high of C$2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of C$523.14 million and a PE ratio of -2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.61.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$102.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.