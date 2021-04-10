Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) Position Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Triple-S Management worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 9.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

NYSE GTS opened at $26.01 on Friday. Triple-S Management Co. has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $969.76 million for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.