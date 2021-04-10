TriumphX Price Hits $1.38 on Top Exchanges (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One TriumphX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TriumphX has a total market cap of $17.07 million and approximately $141,857.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TriumphX has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00082259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.77 or 0.00619214 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00038548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00031465 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx.

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

