Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 53.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 30.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $376.87 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.25 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $354.19 and a 200-day moving average of $340.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 114.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 94.86%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $1,570,377.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 324,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,386,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total value of $761,862.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,664,158.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,498 shares of company stock valued at $97,655,190 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

