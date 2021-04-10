Truist Financial Corp Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Americold Realty Trust worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,225,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,382,000 after purchasing an additional 797,632 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,435,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,611,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,792,000 after purchasing an additional 499,041 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,058,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,849,000 after purchasing an additional 281,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,313 shares in the last quarter.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

COLD stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 91.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.21%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

