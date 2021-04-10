Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 94.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,419 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,066 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,148.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,716,000 after purchasing an additional 839,406 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,161,000 after purchasing an additional 746,729 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,989,000 after purchasing an additional 720,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,624,000 after purchasing an additional 638,238 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $42.71 and a one year high of $64.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

