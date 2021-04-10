Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.39.

TFC stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average of $49.63.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 87,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $613,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $22,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

