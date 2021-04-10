Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.39.

NYSE TFC opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63. The firm has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

