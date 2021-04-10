Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Raised to $64.00 at Barclays

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.39.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $61.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,178,000 after acquiring an additional 631,955 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

