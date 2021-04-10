TurtleNetwork Market Capitalization Tops $2.78 Million (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded up 44.2% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $187.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001596 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

