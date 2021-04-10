UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 10,676 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.52% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $69,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,518.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.27.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.00. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.56 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The firm had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.