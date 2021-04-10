UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 21,425 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.44% of Abiomed worth $64,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,324,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth about $4,284,000. Finally, Bradley Mark J. acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth about $3,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $333.81 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.21 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.95.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Abiomed’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.