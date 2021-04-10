UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 949,071 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 891.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,055,579 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 949,071 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $73,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 180.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 19,970 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $4,345,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,287 shares of company stock valued at $27,399,615. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average of $66.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,290.32 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

