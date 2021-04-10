UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 313,808 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,064,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 313,808 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $67,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.84.

In other The Western Union news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Also, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,281.65. Insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

