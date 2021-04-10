UBS Group Increases Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $34.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 73,234 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,835,976.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,800.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 4,293 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $107,453.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,477.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,424,566 shares of company stock valued at $34,635,988. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,917,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,074 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 265,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,476 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,823 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 53,023 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

