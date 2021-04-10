UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

RDEIY stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

