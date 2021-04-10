UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

GVDBF stock opened at $3,927.04 on Friday. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $3,291.04 and a 1 year high of $4,481.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,847.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,048.95.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

