UBS Group Upgrades Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) to Outperform

UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.67.

Shares of GIL opened at C$41.63 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$16.91 and a 1 year high of C$42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$38.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.92.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

