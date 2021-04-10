Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,052.07

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,052.07 ($26.81) and traded as high as GBX 2,082 ($27.20). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 2,044 ($26.70), with a volume of 103,771 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,285 ($29.85).

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 17.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,015.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,052.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 41.50 ($0.54) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

About Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.