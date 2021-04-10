UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €10.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €11.30 ($13.29) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.83 ($11.56).

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

