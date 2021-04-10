Unistake Trading Down 29.7% Over Last Week (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a market cap of $16.84 million and approximately $937,883.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unistake has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00068395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.57 or 0.00295286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.20 or 0.00747776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,274.66 or 0.99672599 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00019591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.55 or 0.00713630 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,583,744 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

