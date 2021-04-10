United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Zillow Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Zillow Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Zillow Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Z opened at $145.11 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on Z shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $685,416.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,985.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $557,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 523,870 shares of company stock worth $77,302,313. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

