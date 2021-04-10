United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,538 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,805 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 64,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 61,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 51,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares during the period.

IPAY opened at $71.17 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $72.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.30.

