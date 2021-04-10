United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,928 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AINV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Apollo Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.00.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 9.2%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 57.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

