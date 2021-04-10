United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $22.38. Approximately 631,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 21,494,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

Specifically, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on X. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $46,174,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $16,383,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

