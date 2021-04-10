USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.44

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and traded as high as $5.82. USD Partners shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 34,631 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $159.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%.

In other news, insider Keith Benson sold 10,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $48,554.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in USD Partners by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in USD Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners Company Profile (NYSE:USDP)

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

