Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

Separately, Bradesco Corretora raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of USNZY stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.04.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

