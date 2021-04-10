Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Valvoline posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valvoline.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

VVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,571,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,328,000 after purchasing an additional 99,973 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Valvoline by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,829 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,198,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,011,000 after buying an additional 630,687 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after buying an additional 891,814 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VVV stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.49. 977,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,258. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.