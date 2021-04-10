Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Position Trimmed by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,162,000 after buying an additional 80,869 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $48.16 and a 52-week high of $76.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.02.

