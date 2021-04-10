Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Holdings Raised by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $56.50 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $56.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.20.

