Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after acquiring an additional 650,831 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,728,000 after acquiring an additional 68,623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $102.51 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $72.53 and a 52 week high of $102.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.44.

