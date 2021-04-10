Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Increased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

VXUS opened at $64.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $42.71 and a one year high of $64.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average is $60.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

