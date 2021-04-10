Vanilla Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $632,481.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $32.54 million and $632,481.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for $46.29 or 0.00076946 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00068329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.38 or 0.00293205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.07 or 0.00749834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,776.80 or 0.99370709 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019290 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.20 or 0.00711823 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 848,215 coins and its circulating supply is 703,085 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network.

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.