Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.94

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.94 and last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 47632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vedanta had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEDL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after buying an additional 939,228 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the fourth quarter worth about $3,793,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the third quarter worth about $2,089,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 1,151.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 279,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 257,545 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 949,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 203,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

